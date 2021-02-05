Derek McInnes: Aberdeen need to deliver better service for Fraser Hornby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen will need to improve their service if they are to get the best out of Fraser Hornby.

By McInnes’ own admission, Hornby “fed on scraps” in the first half of the midweek defeat to Livingston, where he started his first game of the season.

Aberdeen are in desperate need of a regular goalscorer, having sold Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City and shipped off Curtis Main to Shrewsbury Town.

Hornby managed just one touch in the penalty area in the first half of the Livi game and struggled for opportunities in front of goal.

McInnes said: “Fraser fed off scraps in the first half and I thought it was a tough game for him. We went in against that wind, had no rhythm, lost poor goals and we felt the effects of that.

“I thought he led the line well and he showed some nice touches from him. We just needed to get a bit of service into him and a bit of support around him.

“I think he will be better for not having played in a while.

Another player to make his debut on Tuesday night was Callum Hendry, who came on just before half-time for Connor McLennan.

Hendry was a Deadline Day addition from St Johnstone on loan, having not scored in 16 league appearances for St Johnstone this season.

McInnes added: “I thought Callum did very well when he came on. His touch was good, he moved about and he never hid.

“You are always looking for your players in this situation, 2-0 at home is never easy, it is a tough ask and you need that responsibility and courage.

“I thought he showed well and put himself about and linked the play well. He should be pleased with his own performance while we are all disappointed with the result.”

Aberdeen, after the 2-0 defeat to Livingston, now head to Easter Road tomorrow in a bid to rectify their recent run of form, which has seen them win just two of their last nine.

McInnes said: “We’ve went back and forth the whole season. I anticipated Hibs being a real challenger for that third spot this season. I’ve said often enough we need to sort our own game out and our own performances.

“The second half performance will give us a chance on Saturday, we’ve gone down there already this season and had to bring a big performance to win the game.

“Hopefully the new signings Hornby and Hendry will be better for having had minutes because they’ve not had a lot of minutes of late.

“Hopefully we can get Kamberi in for the game because we’re keen to get these boys up to speed to help make the difference and finish the second half of the season strongly.

“Nobody will probably give us a chance, which is fine, we’ll go down there and we’ll be good enough to get a result and that’s what we intend to do.”