Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss acknowledges Dons are on difficult run

Derek McInnes acknowledges Aberdeen are on a difficult run – but has challenged his players to emerge stronger for the run-in.

Aberdeen have just two of their last nine games and have not scored in the last three, an absence of form that ordinarily would see them lose ground on the European places.

However, owing to the inconsistencies of Hibernian, who they face this afternoon, above them, they are still within touching distance of third. Win today and they will go a point above Jack Ross’ side.

Positivity has been difficult to come by for Dons fans of late, given their poor displays in front of goal and below-par results. They were held to goal-less draws by Dundee United, St Johnstone and Livingston last month, as well as a 4-1 thumping by Ross County.

That all came before the dismal 2-0 home loss against Livi this week, which further highlighted Aberdeen’s loss of form.

© SNS Group

McInnes said: “This is a difficult run, there’s no doubt about. At this stage of this season, with 12 games to go, it’s the business end. The way I look at it is everything that’s happened before now is immaterial.

“It’s a 12-game league and we’ve got to deal with what’s ahead of us. That starts on Saturday against a team who we know we can beat.

“We’ve beat them twice this season and had to be very good in both games. I expect us to have to be very good again to beat them on Saturday.

“For me, a win and we go third with a game in hand. There has to be that approach to it, from myself and the players, to go be as positive as we can and not dwell on Tuesday’s result. Be as positive and focused as we can for the remainder of the season.

“It’s a 12-game season now for us.”