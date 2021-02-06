Boyle brace consigns Aberdeen to defeat at Hibernian

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen are now five points adrift of Hibernian in the race for third place following a 2-0 defeat to the Edinburgh side at Easter Road.

The Dons endured a miserable afternoon as Martin Boyle scored twice to give Jack Ross’ side their first win against Aberdeen this season while Derek McInnes and his players have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the space of five days.

Dons boss McInnes made two changes to the side which lost to Livingston in midweek with Ryan Hedges missing out due to the pectoral injury which has ended his season while Connor McLennan dropped to the bench.

Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy were the replacements.

Hibs boss Jack Ross named an unchanged side following the midweek win at St Mirren.

Aberdeen suffered an early blow as Greg Leigh limped off with a hamstring strain and he was replaced by McLennan.

There were chances at both ends in a bright opening with Ross McCrorie denied by Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano before Fraser Hornby was denied by Darren McGregor’s fine sliding tackle.

Martin Boyle was also denied by Joe Lewis after being sent clear by Jackson Irvine before the deadlock was broken by the home side in the 27th minute.

© SNS Group

Boyle put Hibs ahead from the penalty spot, firing low to his left after Jamie Murphy had been fouled in the area by Ferguson.

After falling behind the Dons huffed and puffed for long spells without testing Marciano in the Hibs goal and their plight worsened as the home side doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Boyle grabbed his second of the game.

It was all so easy as substitute Lewis Stevenson, who had been on the pitch all of 30 seconds, threaded a ball through to Boyle and he outpaced the Dons defence to slot the ball past Lewis.

Fraser Hornby hit the crossbar with a header late on for the Dons but Hibs were worthy winners.