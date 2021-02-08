Fan view: Aberdeen need to find a way to get difference-makers involved higher up the pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The drought continues. More worrying still, when opposing goalkeepers look to the sky to track Aberdeen’s attacks, they are finding it cloudless, with no threat of a downpour breaking.

It is four matches since Aberdeen scored a goal. In eight played in 2021, Dons players have scored from open play as often in their own net as their opponents.

Alarmingly, the last occasion on which they have forced a keeper into anything beyond a perfunctory save was arguably five hours of playing time ago, when Matty Kennedy stretched Zander Clark in Perth.

Yes, in each of the last three has the opponents’ crossbar been rattled, albeit this time by their own captain.

Yes, one of those saw a Lewis Ferguson goal go unnoticed by the match officials. But by the old adage that teams are less concerned when chances are missed than when they aren’t created at all, the warning lights will be flashing like mad in the Pittodrie dressing-room.

Aberdeen increasingly look like a team which has forgotten how to construct a goal and it is fair to wonder whether the persistence with the three-at-the-back formation is a contributory factor.

© SNS Group

The majority of the Dons’ productive attacks in recent years have resulted from the menace of their wide players, one which is emasculated by the depth of their starting position.

It is hard to recall when an Aberdeen wide player has isolated and beaten a full-back to deliver a ball from the byeline.

To the eye, an Aberdeen attack rarely has enough people in hard-to-defend places to upset a solid rearguard – an issue only exacerbated by the loss of Scott Wright.

With the season rapidly getting away from them, Aberdeen must find a way to get their difference-makers involved.