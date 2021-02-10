Aberdeen boss insists new-look forward line needs time to fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes hopes reinvention of his forward line can lead to reinvigoration for his team.

The Dons have slipped five points behind Hibernian in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership after suffering back-to-back defeats to Livingston and Hibs.

It is all change at the Dons following the deadline day departures of Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main’s departures while Bruce Anderson has joined Hamilton Accies on loan.

They have been replaced in the short-term by loan trio Fraser Hornby, Callum Hendry and Florian Kamberi. Work permit issues have delayed Kamberi’s arrival while it is clear Hornby needs game after making just three appearances for Stade de Reims so far this season.

McInnes insists his new-look forward line needs to time to adjust following their deadline day move to Pittodrie.

He said: “We are going through some changes, some players have moved on and we have injuries too. Last time we were at Easter Road, we won with a front line of Ryan Hedges and Scott Wright tucked in behind Marley Watkins. We were fluid and we had a lot of speed about us.

“Trying to reinvent the frontline in January has been difficult and we got Fraser and Callum in for a reason, because they’ve not been playing. Unless you’re spending big money, that’s what you have to accept and you do have to have patience.

“Hornby, Herndry and Kamberi, when we can get him in, will help us, but it will take time.

“Kamberi knows the league, he’s been a good performer at this level, Hornby will do well for us once he gets up to speed and get minutes under their belts, Hendry is a like for like to get Bruce Anderson more game time at Accies and to give Callum an opportunity to impress here.

“Once those three get up to speed, they’ll give us more punch at the top end of the pitch.”

Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Easter Road was another blow for Aberdeen, who have struggled for consistency in the league in the last six weeks but McInnes knows there is no magic wand to fix his side’s struggles in front of goal.

McInnes has endured tough runs during his eight year tenure and he believes the same qualities which have turned Aberdeen’s fortunes around in previous campaigns are needed once again.

He said: “There was plenty effort from the team but a lack of quality in the final third which was disappointing. I’m not happy with a lot of things at the minute.

“We’re going through a bad spell but having been through it before, the way out of it is to stick together, work hard and do all we can to turn things round.

“We’ve been used to far better than this over the seasons here and we want to get back to that again as soon as we can.”