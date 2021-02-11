Former Don Billy Dodds insists Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes deserves more respect

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes deserves more respect insists former Dons striker Billy Dodds.

McInnes has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with some reports claiming his job was on the line in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Hibernian, prompting Dons chairman Dave Cormack to issue a statement giving the Aberdeen manager the vote of confidence from the board on Monday.

Dodds is disappointed at the lack of recognition of the Dons manager’s near-eight-year spell in charge.

He said: “You have got to show the manager some respect for the job he has done.

“When there was all the speculation about him at the weekend, I thought it would have been very harsh to make a change when the team was sitting in fourth.

“The League Cup loss at St Mirren was disappointing for them. I know that because I was there for the game. If Aberdeen were in eighth place, I could understand a change being made, but that is not the case.”

The Dons have slipped to fourth place in the last three games and find themselves five points adrift of Hibs with 11 matches of the Premiership season remaining.

However, the unpredictable nature of the campaign has convinced Dodds it is too early to write off Aberdeen’s chances.

© SNS Group

He said: “Maybe third place is going to be beyond Aberdeen this season, but with 11 games to go we don’t know that.

“He could lead Aberdeen to third and, if the Scottish Cup is completed, then who knows how they will get on. They are certainly capable of doing well in that competition when you look at his track record.

“Regardless, Derek should stay in the job at least until the summer when all parties can review the situation then. He’s earned that with what he has done there.”

Cormack’s statement ensures McInnes remains at the helm for now and Dodds hopes the chairman’s comments will give both the manager and the board time to take stock and decide on whether to continue in the summer.

© SNS Group

He said: “Derek doesn’t need me to go through his record as it speaks for itself, but he has been second a few times, including while Rangers were in the league, led his team to cup finals, won a League Cup and qualified for Europe seven years in a row.

“If the issue here is about Aberdeen’s style of play, then by all means have that discussion at the end of the season. I am sure Derek is big enough to handle that conversation. It seems a far more straightforward issue than what we are seeing.

“Aberdeen is at a crossroads right now and, if they do decide to make a change, then it will be a gamble considering they know what they have got in the dugout at the moment.”