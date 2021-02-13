Florian Kamberi’s Aberdeen debut against St Mirren in numbers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s 0-0 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie today was a tough watch – but there was a positive.

The wind-affected display, which was the the fifth game in a row where the Dons have failed to score, saw the debut of Florian Kamberi.

A slow work permit process meant the Albanian forward’s first Reds appearance came close to two weeks after he was secured on loan from Swiss side St Gallen.

Derek McInnes will be hoping, once up to speed, the attacker – who last played for his parent club on December 16 – can score and create goals to help to ease the pressure on the manager as he tries to end one of the worst runs of his near-eight-year Pittodrie tenure.