Belief is key for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as his side prepare for Celtic Park test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has urged his players to believe they can go to Celtic and win tomorrow.

The Dons travel to Celtic Park looking to end a five-match scoring drought and the Dons boss knows there is no better time or place to do it as his side bid to reduce Hibernian’s four-point lead in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership.

“I think Celtic, nobody will really give us a chance, but I think it’s important in every game, that we see it as an opportunity to pick up points,” McInnes said.

“We saw St Mirren as a real chance to get three and we only got one from it.

“We’ve got to go down there with the belief and the confidence that we’re good enough to put in a performance that will get us something from the game.

“We need to try to win more points and you never know – no-one will fancy us on Wednesday, so hopefully we can go there, produce a performance and get a result.”

Despite a frustrating goalless draw with St Mirren on Saturday, McInnes believes there are positives his side can take from their showing in difficult conditions as they make the first of two visits to Celtic Park in the next fortnight.

The Aberdeen manager said: “Wins are so important and while we didn’t get our win on Saturday we have to take the positives of a clean sheet and some boys getting 90 minutes into Wednesday.

“The only way we’re going to do that is by giving these lads game time.

“Celtic have improved as late. They’ve had a disappointing campaign but they have picked up some good results and it will be a difficult game as it always is in Glasgow.

McInnes has no fresh injury worries for the trip, with the squad which faced Saints on Saturday containing the players the Dons boss will need to call on between now and the end of the campaign.

The Dons have it all to do in the weeks ahead, but McInnes has put his faith in his squad to rally for the run-in.

He said: “We’ve got our squad now, we’ve a few injuries to contend with, but by and large the squad for St Mirren is the squad that will be with us now for the rest of the season.

“We’ve just got to knuckle down, work hard and you saw that from the players against St Mirren. That pleased me no end, that there was a real willingness to get things moving again.

“But all the willingness is fine and well, but we need to show a bit more confidence and quality in the final bit and there will be no better place to show that than on Wednesday.”