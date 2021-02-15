Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack insists fan Q&A session will be rearranged ‘shortly’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has taken to social media to insist his fan question and answer session will be rearranged “shortly”.

The Dons chief came under fire last night for the decision to postpone the event, which was only confirmed on Thursday and due to take place tomorrow night, in a bid to keep the “focus” on the club’s upcoming run of games, including Wednesday’s Parkhead clash with Celtic.

Dons manager Derek McInnes has come under pressure in recent weeks following a run of five games without a goal and only one win in nine matches.

Adding to his earlier statement on the Aberdeen website, US-based Cormack took to Twitter at 5am GMT to insist he wanted to avoid “distracting media headlines”:

Live Q&A postponed NOT canceled. The risk of Q&A content being taken out of context, resulting in distracting media headlines, is something we'd all want to avoid on the day of the Celtic game. Sincere apologies for the late notice. We WILL reschedule the live Q&A event shortly. https://t.co/yKHW8XW3X4 — Dave Cormack (@CormackDavie) February 15, 2021

Fans had reacted angrily to the initial statement from Dons chairman Cormack, which read: “In confirming the Q&A event for this Tuesday night, in spite of the recent run of results, we felt it important to keep to the commitment we made to be transparent.

“On reflection, our focus needs to be 100% on supporting Derek and the players as they prepare for the remaining league games, starting with Celtic on Wednesday night.

“It was my decision to confirm the Tuesday night event, and it was my decision today to postpone it.

“In the interim we commit to continue to provide updates and clarification on key issues.

“Just like we did before COVID-19, once we are out of this pandemic, myself and Rob Wicks are happy to meet with fans face-to-face at the club.”

Cormack, who publicly backed his manager a week ago, also appealed to the club’s support to get behind the team following the recent criticism from fans after the poor run of results.

He said: “We’re all frustrated by our recent form, whether it be Derek, the players or the 100,000 fans who follow Aberdeen FC around the globe.

“Yes, there’s a vocal group on social media, perfectly entitled to their opinions, but there are hundreds of others who have gone out of their way to send Derek and the club messages of support as we go through this challenging period.”

‘This pandemic has hit every club’

Cormack reiterated his number one priority is to steer the club through the financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He continued: “This pandemic has hit every club. This season’s projected cost of running Aberdeen FC is £14.1 million, with a wages to turnover ratio of 90%.

“With net season ticket income of £1.6 million and net AberDNA income of £700,000 for 2020/21, never mind not knowing when we will be back in front of crowds, everyone is playing their part getting through the biggest challenge our club has faced in its proud 117 year history.

“We’ve never gone into administration or been liquidated.

“While this means that we will continue to run Aberdeen FC as a sustainable club, like every board has done since 1903, we will strive to continue to invest in the football operation and fan engagement to meet our stated goals of aspiring to 15,000 season ticket holders. It’s going to take all of us to achieve this.

“This makes me and everyone at the club want to double down and see it through.

“Yes, we’re going through a horrible period, but my message is that this too shall pass. Let’s respect each other’s differing opinions. Say what you mean, but don’t be mean about it!

“Our goal now is to ensure a successful conclusion to the season by securing third spot. Stand Free and COYR!”