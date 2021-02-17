Aberdeen set unwanted club record after drawing blank in 1-0 loss to Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s search for a win and a goal goes on after a 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead.

Despite remaining well in the game after David Turnbull’s early goal, Aberdeen struggled to deliver any sort of meaningful counter-punch.

It means an unwanted record for Derek McInnes’ side, who have now gone six games without finding the net for the first time in club history.

They also have only won once in their last 10 and now sit four points behind Hibernian, who are in third and now have a game in hand over the Dons.

While the performance carried plenty of spirit and endeavour, the familiar Achilles heel of a goal threat reared its head again.

© SNS Group

McInnes reverted to three at the back again, bringing back defender Ash Taylor in place of Niall McGinn.

The Dons had only played at Parkhead three times since their pivotal 1-0 win in May 2018, which guaranteed them second spot. They went into that game, however, in distinctly better form than they did on Wednesday night.

During his tenure at Aberdeen, McInnes has tended to dig out results when he has needed them, either to ease the pressure on himself or push the Dons towards their aims.

Little was expected heading to the home of the champions, given their recent dismal run, so any result would have been a bonus.

Dean Campbell, who started consecutive games for the first time this season, was given the job of shackling Ryan Christie, who operated in a deeper midfield role with license to break beyond Celtic’s two strikers.

© SNS Group

Aberdeen’s first chance came from the 19-year-old nipping in ahead of former Dons loanee Christie and freeing Florian Kamberi, who drove towards goal. Campbell carried on his run on the shoulder of the Albanian forward and probably would have been the better option for a pass, however, Kamberi tamely steered the ball straight at Scott Bain.

That missed opportunity at a foothold in the game was duly punished. Turnbull collected Callum McGregor’s pass and was afforded too much space 30 yards from goal. No red shirts closed down Turnbull and he shot through a crowd of players, with Joe Lewis seeing it late before it crept inside the far post.

14' | CEL 1-0 ABE | #StandFree Goal Celtic, David Turnbull. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 17, 2021

That goal settled Celtic into a comfortable rhythm. They were able to pass and move at ease, interchanging who made forward runs in behind the Aberdeen defence, and had an increasing buzz about their play.

McInnes’ team looked like one searching for an identity. A midfield three and a pair of wing-backs who, granted, certainly do not lack for effort, but at the moment are not providing the injection of quality this team badly needs.

Kamberi’s willingness to drop deeper at least gives them an outlet to play through the middle, whereas in the past the Dons have been too guilty of going wide or long in the route to goal. He looks like a player who wants to make things happen.

The same cannot be said for Fraser Hornby, with the game seemingly going on around the ex-Everton youngster. You can grant a little reprieve for his lack of match-sharpness, however, Kamberi carries that same burden and showed more of a purpose about his game.

© SNS Group

His snap-shot, which came careering back off the inside of Scott Bain’s post, would have given Aberdeen an unexpected route back into the game before half-time. Equally, a smart one-handed stop from Lewis to deny Odsonne Edouard kept them in the game.

Aberdeen’s second half performance was much improved and there was a nervousness about Celtic, particularly around set-pieces. Kamberi’s craft and guile in the final third is something the Dons have badly been lacking; he is willing to take clever, first-time touches, turn players and create chances. If he has a finisher alongside him then the Dons might just find the answer to their goalscoring problems.

But, aside from Hornby’s attempt from the edge of the area, they were struggling to test Bain. They had an opportunity to press for a result, but did not have the firepower to take advantage of it. Even a late foray forward from Lewis for a corner failed to deliver.

There was again a hint of irony as the only Aberdeen striker to find the net was Bruce Anderson, who for the second game in succession found the net for Hamilton Accies.

Their repeated blanks in front of goal now leave them in catch-up mode if they are to keep up with Hibs and they have to come back to Parkhead a week on Saturday.

What price a goal just now.