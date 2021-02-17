Derek McInnes hurt by Aberdeen’s continued lack of form in front of goal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes insists their unwanted club record of six games without a goal does hurt.

The Dons drew another blank in front of goal in last night’s 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead, extending their scoreless run to six for the first time in club history.

Their last goal came in the 2-0 win over Motherwell in December, with the Dons now four points adrift of third-placed Hibernian having played a game more.

McInnes had to replace his entire strike-force late in the January window, having lost Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City, Curtis Main to Shrewsbury and Scott Wright to Rangers.

Bruce Anderson – who scored for the second game in succession for loan club Hamilton Accies last night – also departed, with Fraser Hornby, Florian Kamberi and Callum Hendry drafted in.

They have yet to hit the ground running and the goal-less streak hurts McInnes and the players.

He said: “Of course it does, but we need to take responsibility for that. Cosgrove knew he was leaving probably at the start of the window. It was just a matter of time. We have had a lot of those games without our top goalscorer.

“We were obviously trying to scramble about and get players in. Hornby in the second-half showed signs of what he’s capable of. Kamberi was good throughout. He has hit the post, he has worked the keeper, he looked a threat.

“We are working with the boys we have brought in to try and get them up to speed. I am encouraged, but also disappointed that we now hold that record and of course it is not something that we want to have aimed at us, but it’s there and only we can do something about it now.”

The Aberdeen manager was pleased, however, with the manner of his side’s performance, despite their continued shortcomings in front of goal.

He added: “We looked a good side. Celtic have been doing very well of late. It is difficult because you have got technical players; Edouard, Turnbull, Christie, McGregor, Rogic when he comes on, guys who only need half a yard to make the difference.

“We have got to safeguard against that, but also encourage them to go and play. We were good. Nobody will tell me any different. I have been here with strong Aberdeen teams and a lot of good players and we have not been as brave at that.

“I was really encouraged by the performance of the team. We need to keep reminding them they are a good side, there is still plenty to play for and we keep working towards finishing the season strongly.”