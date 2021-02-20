Ross McCrorie: Scotland under-21 cap embracing leading role at Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross McCrorie is more than suited to the role of being Aberdeen’s main man in the middle of the park.

After being on the fringes of the team at Rangers and struggling to become a first-team regular, the move north last summer has given McCrorie the chance to show his true potential.

When he made his loan move at the start of the season, there was an agreement in place that he would make the switch permanent come the end of the campaign.

However, as part of the deal that took Scott Wright to Rangers in January, McCrorie’s permanent deal was brought forward, allowing him to play in any games against Rangers.

Delighted to Sign for @AberdeenFC! Big Season ahead, lets go!❤️⚽️ https://t.co/A0aLXml99r — Ross McCrorie (@RossMcCrorie4) August 18, 2020

Manager Derek McInnes has shown great faith in him too, pitching him in with fellow Scotland under-21 international Lewis Ferguson in the Dons’ midfield.

“It was happening at the end of the season, but I was thankful to the chairman and the gaffer for getting it sorted early because January is never an easy window,” said McCrorie.

“I am thankful to them for making me a permanent player right now. I have enjoyed things so far and my time here has been great.

“We have a close-knit team here and it is one of the closest groups I’ve been involved in, compared to previous teams. I feel this is a tight-knit family here and that is the good thing.

© SNS Group

“At Christmas, we played Rangers a couple of times and it was frustrating to sit out, but now I can look forward to a run of games. It is up to me to keep getting picked.

“It wasn’t really helpful for me being in a rhythm then having to sit out of games. It was difficult to take, because I always want to help the team and to be the best I can.”

“It is great to have that belief from the manager and there is no getting away from it that there were plenty of players there (Rangers) and it was difficult for any player there.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the gaffer has given me here to come and play at Aberdeen.”

McCrorie, who was joined by another Scotland youth international Fraser Hornby at Pittodrie last month, will be involved when the Dons take on Kilmarnock today.

Aberdeen have endured a barren run of late, with no goals in their last six games – a club record – and just one win in 10 games. It has seen them slip off the pace in the race for third spot, with Hibernian now four points clear with a game in hand.

“It is the business end of the season and where the trophies and top places in the league are sealed,” McCrorie added. “Rangers are ahead and it looks like they will win the league, but it is all about us.

“We want to get as many points as we can and try to make it as successful a season as we can. We want to win as many points as possible and over the last few games the results haven’t been what we had been expecting.

“We have Kilmarnock at the weekend and that will be a tough game because they have been rejuvenated having a new manager coming in. Tommy Wright will have them set-up well, but we are looking forward to it.

“We just need to try and accumulate as many points as we can. It is the business end of the season and it is a good chance to stand up and be counted and to show the character we have in the team.”