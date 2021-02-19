Aberdeen in race to get Jonny Hayes fit in time to face Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen will give Jonny Hayes “every chance” to prove his fitness for the clash against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie tomorrow.

The wing-back suffered a hamstring problem in the second half of the 1-0 loss at Celtic and had to be substituted off.

Aberdeen assistant Tony Docherty, who did the pre-match press conference today instead of manager Derek McInnes, confirmed Hayes remains a doubt for the Killie clash.

Docherty said: “Jonny came off with a hamstring and is a little bit of a doubt at the moment.

“We will give Jonny every chance to make Kilmarnock.”

Hayes is on the only injury doubt for the Kilmarnock clash from the squad that faced Celtic.

Ryan Hedges, Mikey Devlin and Greg Leigh, who will undergo surgery on a torn hamstring in London tomorrow, are all long-term injury absentees.

Docherty said: “Everyone else from the other night against Celtic is fine.”