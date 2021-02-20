Derek McInnes makes two changes for Aberdeen’s clash with Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dons manager Derek McInnes has made two changes to his side for this afternoon’s game against Kilmarnock.

From the side that lost 1-0 to Celtic at Parkhead on Wednesday Matty Kennedy drops to the bench and Jonny Hayes misses out altogether because of a hamstring problem.

🆕 Here is today's Aberdeen team to face Kilmarnock. COYR!#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 20, 2021

Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan have been drafted in as replacements in the wide areas.

Aberdeen are looking to break a run of six games without a goal and six matches without a win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.