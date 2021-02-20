Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dons manager Derek McInnes hailed his side after they got back to winning ways against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen defeated the Ayrshire side 1-0 at Pittodrie to end a run of six games without a goal and a win.

On loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry netted the winner with his first touch after replacing the injured Fraser Hornby in the first half.

“We spoke before the game about the importance of a winning performance, not just a good performance,” boss McInnes told BBC Scotland’s Sportsound.

“We get another clean sheet which has been the bedrock of our season, but we were looking for that first goal.

“I thought we started well and started on the back of the positive performance at Celtic Park.

“The goal didn’t come initially but I thought Hornby and (Florian) Kamberi were combining really well.

© Shutterstock Feed

“Callum Hendry comes on and what a brilliant ball from (Niall) McGinn and he’s done that for me and for this team for years now, but Callum’s still got to keep his eye on it and it’s a fantastic header.

“He’s not the biggest in stature Callum but he’s fantastic in the air and it’s a great goal for him and I’m delighted for him.

“I think that first goal was always going to be important to give that oxygen, adrenaline and confidence into the team.

“We had to deal with Kilmarnock’s physicality and we had to deal with that.

“The conditions worsened in the second half and maybe subconsciously the players were holding onto what they had.

“It wasn’t deliberate, we wanted that front two and Kamberi has been brilliant for us.

© SNS Group

“He’s played three 90 minutes after not playing so long, but it was needs must, we’d no strikers on the bench so he had to keep running and harrying.

“We should have put it to bed with (Ross) McCrorie’s chance and one or two others.

“But 1-0 is a great result for in light of where we’ve been it’s such an important three points.”

After making a positive start to the game McInnes was disappointed to lose Stade de Reims loanee Hornby to a suspected muscle problem.

McInnes added: “My heart sunk when Fraser had to go off injured, it looks like a bad one, hopefully he’s not out too long.

“But it looks like he’s going to be out for a period of time with that so we’ve not had our problems to seek.”

Prior to this afternoon’s win against Killie Aberdeen had recorded just one victory in 10 outings in 2021.

During that poor run pressure has mounted on McInnes, however, the Pittodrie gaffer says little has changed for him as the Dons try to improve their fortunes and challenge Hibs for third spot.

McInnes said: “I’m not any different from when we’ve been winning. When things have been brilliant here I’m no different in the dugout or with the players.

“We keep working away and we try to keep a balance. When things are going well we’re never as good as people say.

“That’s the demand of playing for and managing a team like Aberdeen and we’re never as bad as people say.

“So it’s important to keep working away, I want to see my team win and I want to see them play well.

“They’ve always given plenty, but you want to see them get their reward and they got their reward today.”