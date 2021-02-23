Aberdeen announce loan striker Fraser Hornby has suffered “significant” thigh tear

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen have announced loan striker Fraser Hornby has suffered a “significant” thigh tear.

The deadline-day arrival, 21, has made three starts for the Dons since signing from French side Stade de Reims for the rest of the campaign.

However, the former Everton youth academy starlet was forced off early in Saturday’s 1-0 Pittodrie win over Kilmarnock, suffering the injury after taking a shot at goal.

INJURY UPDATE | Fraser Hornby Upon further investigation a scan has shown Fraser has suffered a significant tear on his thigh that will keep him out for a period of time. Good luck with your recovery @fraser_hornby! pic.twitter.com/tLcDyrhhjB — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) February 23, 2021

The news means Hornby’s fellow loanees Florian Kamberi (St Gallen) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone), who scored against Killie to end the Reds’ six-game goalless run, are the only fit strikers at the club. Bruce Anderson is on loan at Hamilton Accies.

Hornby’s injury is just the latest bad fortune to hit Aberdeen this term.

Earlier this season, now-departed strike trio Sam Cosgrove (knee), Curtis Main (knee and thigh) and Bristol City loanee Marley Watkins (hamstring) were all ruled out for significant periods. Another loan addition, Leeds’ Ryan Edmondson, also had his spell wrecked by injury.

A few weeks ago, chief creative attacker Ryan Hedges saw his season ended by a pectoral injury, while a hamstring problem has also ended left-back Greg Leigh’s campaign. Centre-back Michael Devlin is also out with an ankle issue.