Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes it is time for VAR in Scottish football

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has reiterated his call for VAR to be introduced to Scottish football.

The Dons boss believes the argument it would be cost-prohibitive does not hold water and has urged the SPFL and SFA to reconsider bringing into the game.

He said: “I would have VAR in Scotland all day long. I would have it if we could. I even think that we could have a diluted version of VAR.

“The SPFL say it costs too much money and we all see down the road it is still not perfect and it drives people nuts at times. But I think on key decisions it’s worth it.

“You might not eradicate offside calls without the technology, but you can look at handballs, simulation, penalties and I think the referee would feel more comfortable awarding the decision having looked at it again.”

Video referees remain a source of controversy in the Premier League in England, but McInnes believes a bespoke copy is not required in Scotland.

But he maintains with the technology now readily available in stadiums that the issue should be revisited by the authorities.

He said: “I think referee could easily be hooked up to a screen. We can see incidents on an iPad in our dugout within 10 seconds. We have the ability to do that as most teams do nowadays. We can see incidents straight away.

“If that could be on one of the big screens you get down the road, without having someone else sitting elsewhere, it would be no harm for the referee to go over and see the incident again.

“You might not get every decision right with it, but I think you would get more right by having another look at the incident.

“I think that makes so much sense — and that’s without all the expense.

“How many times have we thought something at the time and realised when you see it again that you were wrong?

“You might not have the lines and all the technology, but I still think a referee could look at a screen and be a bit more comfortable with his decision.”

While McInnes may have to wait for VAR to be introduced in Scottish football, his hopes of seeing Fraser Hornby in action again for the club have been boosted as the Dons believe his thigh injury may not be as bad as first feared.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

The Stade de Reims striker suffered the injury two weeks ago against Kilmarnock and it was feared his season was over but the Dons are hoping, he could return after the split.

McInnes said: “We’ll reimage Fraser’s thigh in the next couple of weeks to see where we are with that as we don’t think it’s as bad as initially feared, because of how he is presenting.

“Sometimes these scan results can maybe show a bit more than it actually is, but he is actually feeling pretty good about it, so we feel be reimaging it in two weeks’ time we’ll be closer to having an idea of where he is.

“Getting him back could be key for us.”