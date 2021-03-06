Aberdeen draw a blank again following Accies stalemate

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen’s struggles in front of goal continue after they drew a blank again with a goalless draw against Hamilton at Pittodrie.

The point gained moved the Dons to within three points of third placed Hibernian but that was the only positive for Derek McInnes as he watched his side miss several chances in another frustrating afternoon

Dons boss McInnes made two changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Celtic at Celtic Park last weekend with Connor McLennan and Dean Campbell dropping to the bench. Callum Hendry came in for his first start for the club while Dylan McGeouch also returned to the starting line-up.

Following a subdued start the game came to life in the 18th minute when Niall McGinn raced clear before squaring the ball to Florian Kamberi. The Albanian international saw his effort blocked before McGinn’s attempt to convert the rebound was also blocked.

Kamberi and McGinn combined again two minutes later to set-up Hendry but he fired over the crossbar from six yards.

Hendry missed the target again in the 23rd minute when he could only thigh a Kamberi cross past the post.

David Moyo and Lee Hodson both saw efforts blocked by the Dons as they tried to take advantage of Aberden’s wayward finishing before Joe Lewis made an excellent fingertip save to keep out a Ross Callachan effort which had deflected off Ash Taylor.

From the resulting corner Aberdeen broke upfield but McGinn dragged his shot wide.

The second half was a more subdued affair as the Dons failed to maintain their goal threat of the opening 45 minutes.

Aberdeen’s best chance came just before the hour mark when Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton denied McGinn and it was the visitors who had the better opportunities.

Callum Smith squandered the best one when he had a fresh air swipe at the ball from eight yards.