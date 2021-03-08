Fan view: Aberdeen’s failure to score is almost unbelievable

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Somehow, Aberdeen have managed to strengthen their position against Hibs and Livingston for the second consecutive week.

Now to the bad stuff. Aberdeen cannot score. The failure is absolute, and almost unbelievable.

Since Matty Kennedy slid home an ultimately futile consolation against the now-champions two months ago, the Dons have played more than 1,000 minutes without constructing a single goal in a passage of open play.

Worse still, it is – aside from a massively deflected Ryan Hedges shot at Kilmarnock – the only goal Aberdeen have scored in their last 16 matches which did not result from a corner, free-kick or penalty.

Oddly, this latest blank was a slight improvement on most others of late, in that one could at least occasionally see what the team was attempting to achieve.

Yes, their best chance still arrived courtesy of Jamie Hamilton falling on his face, but there were a handful of others which came from the creativity and connection of the front three.

But that is to damn with faint praise. It is no tribute to say that Aberdeen were clearly trying to score, when the cold fact is they could not add to Hamilton’s league-high 57 goals against, to nobody’s great surprise.

© SNS Group

With so few games left in the season it is hard to imagine a magic solution will be found.

The recent addition of Ash Taylor’s long throws to the playbook is seemingly a concession that any goals the Dons may inadvertently accrue are most likely to be acquired via the firing of dead balls into a crowded box.

It is a desperate final fling. However this draining crawl for Europe should end, Aberdeen’s impotence in possession cannot outlive it. The system has crashed: a hard reboot is required.