Gothenburg Great Alex McLeish will not enter race for Aberdeen job

Pittodrie legend Alex McLeish will not put himself forward to replace Derek McInnes as Aberdeen manager.

The 62-year-old Gothenburg Great is one of the early potential contenders linked with the vacant managerial position at the Dons.

However it is understood former Scotland, Birmingham and Rangers manager McLeish will not put his hat in the ring to manage Aberdeen.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie are on the hunt for a new manager after McInnes’s eight year tenure as manager came to an end.

Following a meeting between USA based Cormack and McInnes on Monday the decision was taken for the 49-year-old to exit the club.

McLeish is second only to Willie Miller in the all time list of appearances for the club.

In a stellar career at Pittodrie McLeish won thee league titles, five Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He also lifted the European Cup Winner’s Cup and European Super Cup with the Reds in 1983.

McLeish is currently without a post having left the Scotland managerial post in April 2019.

During his managerial career McLeish led Rangers to two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

He had previously led Motherwell to a a runners-up finish in the top flight in 1995.

McLeish then led Hibs to the First Division (now Championship) title in 1999 and the Scottish Cup final in 2001 before moving to Rangers.

He also enjoyed success in England when managing Birmingham City to League Cup glory in the 2010-11 season.

The Dons have confirmed an interim team, led by Paul Sheerin and supported by Barry Robson and Neil Simpson, will manage the team for the rest of the season in the bid to secure third place and the Scottish Cup.

Cormack has confirmed the Dons have initiated the hunt for McInnes’s replacement and have a ‘clear time-table’ in place.

Whilst McLeish will not enter the reckoning other potential candidates are another former Aberdeen star, Stephen Glass.

The former Dons winger is now manager at Atlanta United 2 in the United States.

Glass was interim manager of Atlanta United first team last season then returned to his role at the second string when Gabriel Heinze was appointed manager in January.

Other potential candidates are Neil Lennon, now available having left Celtic last season following a 1-0 loss to Ross County, that left the defending champions trailing league leaders Rangers by 18 points.

Aberdeen Football Club and Manager, Derek McInnes, have agreed to part company after eight years. The manager and his assistant, Tony Docherty, will leave the Club with immediate effect. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 8, 2021

Former Don Derek Adams has also been mentioned. Manager at Morcambe he is currently pushing for the League Two title.

When Adams took over Morcambe they were bottom of League Two.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is also a potential managerial target although the 39-year-old recently signed a three year contract extension until summer 2024.

Former Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is currently available having left the Steelmen in December last year.

Robinson led Motherwell to both domestic cup finals in the 2017-18 season.

He masterminded a 3-0 defeat of Aberdeen in the League Cup quarter-final that season.

Then Robinson repeated the feat by dumping Aberdeen 3-0 at Hampden later that same season in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Motherwell lost both the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals to Celtic.

