Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen interim manager Paul Sheerin insists he and fellow coach Barry Robson will look to maintain the standards set by manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty as they attempt to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

Sheerin and Robson have been put in charge of first team affairs along with Neil Simpson until a new manager is appointed.

While sad to see his colleagues depart the club former Arbroath manager Sheerin is determined to keep the focus among the players on the league and Scottish Cup.

He told RedTV: “When you get a change of being a manager it is usually because they move onto bigger and better things or that the team is in a precarious position, which isn’t the case. We are three points behind Hibs and we still have a Scottish Cup to compete for. There is still a massive part of the season to play for and a lot to look forward to.

“For whatever period that myself and Barry are in the job, we will do all that we can to try and deliver third spot and get a run in the Scottish Cup. We will keep the standards that Derek and Tony have set and hopefully results will turn.

💬 "Everyone will pull together." 🔴 Read what Aberdeen interim manager Paul Sheerin had to say when he sat down to talk to RedTV. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 11, 2021

“I think third spot is still achievable, it is in Hibs’ hands and it is going to be difficult, there is no getting away from that but there are still enough games left in the season.”

It has been a difficult week for the players and coaching staff at Cormack Park following the end of McInnes and Docherty’s eight years at the club but Sheerin has been pleased by the reaction of the squad in training as they prepare for next weekend’s league game against Dundee United at Tannadice.

He said: “I have spoken to the players about what has happened and have reiterated the standards of the club and if we can keep those standards, then the whole coaching staff would appreciate that.

“They are brilliant professionals, and they are a brilliant group of boys who are very close knit.

© Shutterstock Feed

“They have been really responsive in training and have been excellent from what we have asked of them.

“My relationship with the players hasn’t changed too much at the moment as we are just training but if we are still in place for the Dundee United game and I have to pick a team then the relationship will obviously change.

“Once you pick a team it is second nature that some will be happy, and others won’t be, and it is how you deal with that once it comes.”