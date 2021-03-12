Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson rules out move to Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sven-Goran Eriksson insists he is not in the running for the vacant managerial job at Aberdeen.

Reports surfaced that the former England, Manchester City, Lazio and Benfica boss was interested in the Pittodrie hot-seat and had his name put forward.

It was also reported the 73-year-old would also consider a director of football role at Pittodrie.

However Eriksson said the link has come as a ‘complete surprise’ to him and that he is not interested in working in Scotland.

The Swede has been out of football since he stepped down as the Philippines national coach in 2019.

He told Sky Sports News: “I have never spoken to my agent about this or anyone at Aberdeen.

“The links have come as a complete surprise to me, as I have nothing to do with Scottish football.

“If something comes up that interests me, I might be interested – but that will not happen in Scotland.

“I have been a manager and coach for a long time, but I am not desperate and not thinking about anything.”

Atlanta United 2 coach Stephen Glass is the front-runner to replace McInnes who left the Dons by mutual consent on Monday having taken just 11 points from a possible 39 since the turn of the year.

© SNS Group

Glass has reportedly approached Celtic midfielder Scott Brown to become his player assistant manager if he lands the Aberdeen manager’s job.