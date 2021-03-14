David Robertson: Aberdeen gig could be a big jump for Stephen Glass

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Aberdeen defender David Robertson believes the Dons could be taking a risk if they appoint Stephen Glass as manager.

The Atlanta United 2 head coach is the frontrunner to succeed Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

The 44-year-old was placed in interim charge of Atlanta United last year following the departure of Frank de Boer but has since returned to working with the MLS side’s second string.

Robertson, boss of Real Kashmir, believes it would be a big step up for Glass if he gets the nod to take the Dons hotseat.

He told the Sunday Mail: “When you look at the candidates being bandied about, and no disrespect to them, they are not exactly exciting. None of them carry that wow factor.

“When they bring someone else in are they going to be any better than McInnes?

“Stephen is coaching an MLS reserve team. I know the league as I was manager of Phoenix in the USL Championship.

“It’s not the greatest league. It could be hard to jump from there to take charge of a club the size of Aberdeen.

“There’s a suggestion he could have help such as Scott Brown as an assistant but it would represent a huge gamble.

“I lived and coached in USA for 10 years but when I came back to Scotland there was still a stigma attached to the standard of football there.

“It’s looked down on even though the USL, where Atlanta United 2 play, is a professional league.

“We trained full-time and the players received half decent money but it was thought of by some as a semi-professional league.

“Stephen could be a great appointment if he’s who Aberdeen want but it’s quite a step for him.

“I’m not saying it could be a similar thing that Hearts had with Ian Cathro, where you needed someone who brought instant respect to the dressing room with a coaching pedigree, and clearly that wasn’t the case at Tynecastle.

“Whoever it is, it needs to be someone the players are inspired to play for.

“Aberdeen need to be careful what they wish for.

“It’s a bit like when the Scotland job last came up.

“There were huge names who you’d have wanted but who wouldn’t have taken it then there appeared to be nobody.

“No disrespect to the candidates and those who have applied at Aberdeen but it has that nobody feel to it.”