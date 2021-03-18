Russell Anderson: Time will tell if Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack made the right call in changing manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson believes time will tell whether Dave Cormack’s decision to change manager was the right one.

The Dons are on the hunt for a new manager for the first time in eight years after Derek McInnes was dismissed last week.

Stephen Glass is the favourite for the post, but Dons chairman Dave Cormack insists no-one has been offered the job and the club will undertake a thorough recruitment process before naming McInnes’ successor.

Opinion is divided on what the Dons need next in the dugout, but Anderson believes experience offers no guarantee of success.

He said: “Reading between the lines, you can see the philosophy the chairman wants and the kind of manager he is looking for.

“Fans would look at a new face and see something fresh and new, but a young aspiring manager could go in, someone with a lack of experience, and do well or fail. The same applies to an experienced manager.

“The chairman and the board will look at the applicants and the options they have available, but time will tell what route the club goes down and whether it is successful or not.”

On his former team-mate Glass, Anderson added: “Stephen is a couple of years older than me, but we played together briefly when I broke through and I’ve played against him.

© Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

“We’ve met a couple of times and we had a chat when he was last at Pittodrie and he hasn’t changed at all. He’s the same likeable guy I played with.

“I can’t offer any insight into his coaching ability at all, but he’s a good person. “

Anderson is convinced some Dons supporters would have accepted McInnes continuing in the role at Pittodrie, but he maintains it is Cormack’s prerogative to make a change.

However, the 42 year-old, who captained the Dons to League Cup glory in 2014, insists McInnes has left a lasting impression on the club in his eight years in charge.

© PA

He said: “I think there would be a large section of the support who would have been happy to see Derek still in the job next season.

“The chairman has made the decision and time will tell whether it was the right one, but he is entitled to make it.

“For a manager to last that long is unusual and I don’t think anyone would argue Derek was not a good appointment. He changed the way people see Aberdeen. The club had a reputation for underachieving, but he changed that perception in his time at the club.

“Perhaps he was a victim of his own success when you think of record-high point totals, regular European football and winning the League Cup. I cannot believe we have just celebrated the seven-year anniversary of that day.

“To keep the club at that level despite losing players is not easy. It’s so competitive going up against clubs which are offering more money down south.”