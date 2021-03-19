Scott Brown ‘very committed’ to Celtic despite speculation over Aberdeen move

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celtic interim boss John Kennedy says captain Scott Brown is fully committed to the Hoops despite speculation linking him with a move to Aberdeen.

The 35-year-old midfielder’s contract is up at the end of the season and reports claim he could join the Dons in a player-assistant role if Stephen Glass is appointed as the new boss at Pittodrie.

Former Celtic defender Kennedy, who retired at 26 on medical grounds, advised Brown to concentrate on his playing career as long as possible.

He said: “Having stepped to the other side, it’s terrific. But for me, maximise your playing time.

“He is the captain of a fantastic club like Celtic, he has had such a successful time so I wouldn’t be in too much of a rush to make that step if I am being honest.

“I spoke to him briefly because of the speculation around it. Scott is very committed to here.

“He is aware of the speculation, there is nothing concrete in that and I am sure come the end of the season, whatever Scott decides to do he won’t be short of offers.

“He is very much an important player for us, an important captain and we very much want it to stay that way.

“Even still at his age, the impact he has in the squad on a daily basis on the training pitch and on the games is massive so it is about keeping that.

“Scott is an honest guy, he is in no rush to make any quick decisions.

“I think he is quite calm about what the future holds for him, he want to give his all to the end of the season and evaluate where he is at and obviously us as a club would want him to continue here but he will be the one to make that decision.

“But very much his focus is on this season and nothing else.”