Andy Considine insists Aberdeen players have not lost belief they can finish third in Premiership

Aberdeen’s hopes of a third place finish are hanging by a threat but Andy Considine insists no player at Pittodrie his lost their belief the Dons can catch Hibernian.

The gap is now seven points with five games remaining after Paul Sheerin’s side were beaten 1-0 by Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Hibs’ point at Livingston allowed to stretch their lead and, with a superior goal difference, it seems inevitable the Hibees will beat Aberdeen to third place in the Premiership.

Considine believes a flawless finish of five wins out of five is what his side must deliver if they are to have any hope of catching Jack Ross’ side, but that will be easier said than done for a side with one win in the last 10 games.

The defender said: “It’s going to be very hard to finish third now, but anything can happen in football.

“We’ve still got Hibs to play and I feel we need to win pretty much every game we have left to make sure of third.

“That’s going to be a tough ask, but we all believe we can still do it, there is definite believe in the dressing room.

“We were all angry that we couldn’t find the back of the net on Saturday, but there was some good football.

“It’s going to be a big ask, but strange things can happen in football.”

Aberdeen’s familiar failing continued on Saturday with the visitors failing to score for the ninth time in the last 10 games.

Dean Campbell’s deflected effort which hit the post was the closest Aberdeen came and Considine knows everyone must take responsibility for improving the dreadful scoring rate.

He said: “We need something to fall for us because we got into many good positions.

“Ross’ McCrorie’s (late) header kind of epitomised what is going on at the moment, a free header from six yards and not hitting the back of the net.

© SNS Group

“We’ve all got to take responsibility – it’s not just the forward players – we got a good number of corners, so it’s up to ourselves from the back to try to get our heads on something as well.

“It will come we just need to keep going, the most positive thing was the way we played, our intensity and it was more entertaining stuff.”

Paul Sheerin is in charge on an interim basis following Derek McInnes’ dismissal two weeks ago Considine has been impressed by the former Arbroath manager’s work with the squad and he remains confident a turnaround in form will come.

He said: “First and foremost I was sorry to see and hear the gaffer go.

“But we move on and Paul, Barry Robson, Neil Simpson and Scott Anderson have been outstanding with us for the past two weeks.

“We’ve worked hard as you could see building out from the back and through the thirds and all the boys have bought into it and we played some good stuff.

“We couldn’t find the back of the net, but I know that will come, but training has been really good.”