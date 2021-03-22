Aberdeen set for Ibrox Premiership finale against Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen will provide the opposition to Rangers when they receive their Premiership title on the final day of the season after the post-split fixtures were announced.

The Dons will end their league campaign at Ibrox on Saturday, May 15 with the game kicking off at 12.30pm. Their opening fixture on April 10 will be a third trip this season to St Johnstone.

In a break from tradition, the bottom six fixtures will conclude the league season on Sunday, May 16 with the final round of matches, which include Ross County’s trip to Motherwell, kicking off at noon.

The SPFL has confirmed the two legs of the Premiership play-off final will follow on Wednesday, May 19 and Sunday, May 23.

SPFL company secretary and director of operations Calum Beattie said: “Since its introduction in 2000/01, the split has become an exciting feature of the Scottish Premiership season and the release of the Premiership post-split fixtures is always a key date in the SPFL calendar.

“It is often the case that the top six places are not confirmed until the final pre-split weekend and this was again the case this season, with St Johnstone securing their top-six spot on Saturday.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the post-split fixtures and we are all looking forward to an exciting conclusion to the season, with the race for European places and the battle to avoid relegation set to go down to the wire.”

Post-split Premiership fixtures:

Saturday, April 10

Celtic v Livingston, St Johnstone v Aberdeen, Hamilton v Dundee United, Kilmarnock v Ross County, Motherwell v St Mirren.

Sunday, April 11

Rangers v Hibernian.

Wednesday, April 21

Aberdeen v Celtic, Hibernian v Livingston, St Johnstone v Rangers, Hamilton v Motherwell, Kilmarnock v Dundee United, Ross County v St Mirren.

Saturday, May 1

Hibernian v St Johnstone, Livingston v Aberdeen, Rangers v Celtic (noon), Dundee United v Ross County, Motherwell v Kilmarnock, St Mirren v Hamilton.

Wednesday, May 12

Aberdeen v Hibernian, Celtic v St Johnstone, Livingston v Rangers, Dundee United v Motherwell, Kilmarnock v St Mirren, Ross County v Hamilton.

Saturday, May 15 (12.30)

Hibernian v Celtic, Rangers v Aberdeen, St Johnstone v Livingston.

Sunday, May 16 (noon)

Hamilton v Kilmarnock, Motherwell v Ross County, St Mirren v Dundee United.