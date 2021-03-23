Paul Third: Right choice to bring in Stephen Glass before summer with Aberdeen crumbling – now Dave Cormack must back him

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dave Cormack is on a hiding to nothing in appointing Stephen Glass as the new Aberdeen manager.

But just because the Dons chairman has taken what many will view as the obvious option in appointing Glass, it does not make it the wrong one.

To no surprise, Glass has been given the task of leading the Dons into the post-McInnes era. Only a fool would ignore the writing has been on the wall for this appointment for months.

Aberdeen fans have had eight years of McInnes and many have been clamouring for something new. Glass ticks those boxes as far as Cormack is concerned.

Two weeks have passed since McInnes was sent packing from Pittodrie and it has been a week since Cormack himself said the search for a replacement would take as long as needed.

But you cannot help but wonder if Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Dundee United, a result which extended the club’s miserable run of form to one win in 10 games, accelerated the recruitment process on Sunday.

Whatever the factors which led to Glass being offered and accepting the job on Monday evening, this much is clear – the need for a new manager in place had become urgent.

Glass has five league matches left to assess his squad and there are so many decisions to be made on out of contract players and loan signings that it would have been negligent to leave it to the summer.

It seems inevitable the changing of the guard in the dugout will be followed by a major change in personnel on the field.

That is what makes Cormack’s decision to hand the reins to a man with an affinity for the club but next to no first team managerial experience so fascinating.

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Glass may have been the leading candidate and the obvious one for Cormack, but it would be safe to assume the Aberdeen chairman has done his homework on his new man.

Demanding an attacking, entertaining style of football is all well and good, but the bigger question which Cormack will have needed answered is what contacts does his new man have in the game which will enable him to deliver what is being asked of him.

We will find out soon enough, but Glass cannot do it alone. Celtic captain Scott Brown is expected to follow Glass in making the move to Pittodrie as player-assistant manager and, while his knowledge of the Premiership will be invaluable, it will be incumbent on the chairman to supply the new manager with the resources to take Aberdeen to the next level.

⚽️🎙️ Stephen Glass confirmed as @AberdeenFC manager: 🔴 Glass' immediate priorities

🔴 Recruitment and player development strategy

🔴 Scott Brown on his way? Listen to the Northern Goal reaction special here:

Apple: https://t.co/ssGGtOtg0W

Spotify: https://t.co/R2i2yxahBj pic.twitter.com/bDgYjgiVCt — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) March 23, 2021

Lack of goal threat is Aberdeen’s biggest problem

Defensively, Aberdeen remain solid, but creatively they have looked spent in 2021. A combination of ageing attackers and an alarming lack of confidence has created a perfect storm at the worst possible time at Pittodrie.

The point has been hammered home so often that it feels as if you are bullying the players at the club at this point, but the lack of goal threat has been and remains the single greatest issue in need of attention.

Glass has his work cut out in getting a malfunctioning forward line to function properly in the short time he has left this season, but the hard work will really start when the transfer window opens this summer.

A close season of unprecedented transfer activity from the Dons seems inevitable and, when this campaign ends, eyes will shift from Glass to the feet of the chairman.

The last 12 months have been horrendous for us all, but for fans football has been their escape. Cormack would do well to couch his appeals for help carefully.

Forget the global pandemic, those AberDNA members, season ticket holders and corporate clients are not going to be rushing to part with their money so easily this time around.

Actions must speak louder than words this summer if Cormack and his new manager are going to keep their fans on board.