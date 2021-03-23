Stephen Glass factfile: Career comes full circle following Pittodrie return for new Aberdeen boss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen have this afternoon confirmed former midfielder Stephen Glass as their new manager.

The 44-year-old, who played for the Dons between 1994 and 1998, winning the Coca-Cola Cup in 1995, joins from Major League Soccer outfit Atlanta United, where he was reserve team boss, and is expected to bring both Celtic midfielder Scott Brown and England strikers coach Allan Russell with him to Pittodrie.

🔴 We are delighted to confirm Stephen Glass as the new manager of Aberdeen Football Club.#StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 23, 2021

Here’s our potted history of Glass’ career in football

Born May 23, 1976.

1994 – A product of Aberdeen’s youth system, Glass broke into the team in the 1994-95 season and played a key role in the club’s successful fight against relegation, scoring in the final league fixture and in both legs of the play-off final win against Dunfermline which helped retain the club’s top-flight status.

1995 – Named man-of-the-match following his display in Aberdeen’s League Cup final win against Dundee at Hampden.

1998 – Joins English Premier League side Newcastle United in a £650,000 transfer. Returns to Pittodrie to make his only Scotland appearance, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win against the Faroe Islands.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

© PA

1999 – Glass, who had endured an injury plagued season, came off the bench in Newcastle’s FA Cup final defeat by Manchester United at Wembley.

2001 – Joins Watford on a free transfer.

2003 – Following his release from Watford due to financial restraints, Glass returned to Hibernian.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

2007 – After falling out of the first team picture at Hibs, Glass moved to Dunfermline.

2009 – Named captain at the Pars.

2010 – Following his release from Dunfermline, Glass features as a trialist for St Mirren, but the Saints decide not to offer a deal.

2011 – Joins North American Soccer League side Carolina Railhawks, but is forced to retire after suffering a hip injury.

2012 – Joins former Dunfermline boss Stephen Kenny as his assistant at Shamrock Rovers.

2013 – Returns to the United States, where he is named director of coaching at Triangle FC in North Carolina.

2017 – Appointed coaching director at Carolina Rapids.

2018 – Joins Atlanta United as academy head coach.

2019 – Promoted to head coach of Atlanta United 2.

2020 – Named interim manager of Atlanta United following Frank de Boer’s departure from the MLS club.

2021 – Returns to Atlanta United 2 head coach role after Gabriel Heinze is named as new first team coach. Named new Aberdeen manager.