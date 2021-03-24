Wednesday, March 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Lewis Ferguson’s booking for diving in Aberdeen’s loss to Dundee United is rescinded

by Ryan Cryle
March 24, 2021, 12:09 pm

Aberdeen have announced they have successfully appealed Lewis Ferguson’s booking for diving against Dundee United.

Shortly before half-time in the Tannadice clash, Aberdeen could have been awarded a penalty when Ferguson went to ground after Calum Butcher placed two hands on his back, but curiously referee Greg Aitken booked Ferguson for diving.

Aberdeen would lose the game 1-0.

An SFA fast-track tribunal which convened this morning found it was a “wrongful caution” and has rescinded the booking.

More from the Press and Journal