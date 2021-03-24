New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels prepared and ready to bring success back to Pittodrie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has done his homework and is confident he can deliver success at Pittodrie.

The 44-year-old was confirmed as Derek McInnes’ successor in the Dons hotseat on Tuesday after accepting the job on Monday night.

Glass has been working at MLS side Atlanta United since 2017 as head coach of their second team. He was placed in interim charge of the first team in July last year following the departure of Frank de Boer.

He returned to his job at Atlanta United 2 following the appointment of Gabriel Heinze in January, but has made the decision to move back to Aberdeen where he started his career.

He said: “When a club like Aberdeen is open and you get the opportunity to put your name forward and interview, it was something I wanted to do.

“I wouldn’t come home for something that I didn’t know I could make a success.

“I am leaving behind an opportunity to work at the best club in the United States, which is a big thing when you think about the size of the country, the size of Europe.

“I’m better prepared for my time in the States.

“I progressed quickly through the ranks and was fortunate to get involved with the first team in interim charge last year, handling big players.

“Players who were sold for a lot of money too, we sold a player for £20 million when I was in charge.

“So handling players like that and players of the calibre Atlanta have, it’s been great for me.

“It’s no surprise the clubs are linked when you see the ethos and how the clubs go about their business.

“Other than the cup we know exactly what the opponents are coming up, so that narrows it really down.”

While Glass hasn’t been involved in Scottish football since leaving Dunfermline Athletic in 2010 during his playing days, the Dundonian has been monitoring his former team’s progress closely.

He said: “I have had my eye on a lot of Scottish games anyway, I watch a lot of Scottish and English football.

“I watch all of Aberdeen’s games and I have actually gone back to catch up on the ones I’ve missed.

“My interest sparked up again coming home at Christmases and when (Atlanta United midfielder) Jon Gallagher came over on loan, I watched every game and it became a habit.

“I think I have watched every game this season.

“My homework is really done already, but now I know what’s coming I can really start digging into it.”