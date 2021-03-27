Brown on Brown: Former Aberdeen manager says impressions of new Dons player-coach are deceiving

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen boss Craig Brown insists appearances are deceiving when it comes to new Dons assistant manager Scott Brown.

The Celtic captain has become new manager Stephen Glass’ first signing after agreeing to join the Dons in a player-coach role, agreeing a two-year deal.

Scott Brown is the pantomime villain of the Scottish game in the eyes of supporters of rival clubs, but his namesake insists fans should not believe all they see.

He said: “Scott Brown is an intelligent and thoughtful guy. The perception fans have of him is very different to the type of person he is.

“They see the shaven head and his ability to stir it up on the pitch and believe that is who he is, but it is not. He’s highly respected by every manager he has worked for and is revered by his team-mates too.”

© SNS Group

The Hoops’ skipper’s decision to move to Pittodrie brings to an end a 14 year association with the Glasgow club and former Scotland boss Brown is confident the new Dons recruit will have much to offer both on and off the field.

He said: “It is a good time for a new manager to come in. It’s a new era for Aberdeen and Stephen has a nucleus of some very good young players there.

“Scott can help them mature, as well as being able to contribute in his own right as a player, while also having extensive knowledge of the game here.

“Money is not his motivation. If it was, he would have stayed where he is. Aberdeen are offering him a chance to not only continue playing, but also to take on a coaching role and it tells you a lot about him that he has decided to join Stephen at Pittodrie.”

Brown could have altered Scottish football history significantly had he been successful in luring the young Scott to England when was managing at Preston North End.

He said: “I was interested in signing him when he was still at Hibs. I spoke to Bobby Williamson, who had been his manager at Easter Road, and he could not speak highly enough of Scott and that was when he was still a young player.

© SNS Group

“He was highly recommended, not only as a player, but as someone of character. He is fiercely competitive on the pitch, but off it is he is courteous, polite and brilliant with his team-mates.

“Our paths didn’t cross at international level as he broke through after I had left, but I know how highly regarded he was by the national team managers he worked with too.

“Scott has had a great career and is Celtic’s third most-decorated player behind Billy McNeill and Bobby Lennox. That’s quite the accomplishment when you think of the players they have had and the success at the club.”