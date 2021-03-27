Richard Gordon column: Despite some fans’ strange views, a new era is about to unfold for Aberdeen

The decision may have been arrived at a little more quickly than I had anticipated, but given what I wrote last week, it clearly was not a surprise that Stephen Glass was unveiled as the new Aberdeen manager.

There were other names that would initially have been nearer the top of my list, but, having looked more closely into Stephen’s coaching career, particularly his years in the States, I had become more excited by the prospect of him taking over, and by the time of the announcement, he was definitely the man I wanted.

That view was not shared by all fellow Dons fans going by the responses to the club’s social media posts; the level of stupidity in a number of the replies was actually quite breath-taking, and I do despair at the thinking of some who call themselves supporters.

There is nothing wrong with people having different opinions, but a sense of reality, and a measure of respect and decency, would be good to see.

There are understandably doubters, some of whom feel that Stephen only got the job because he is Dave Cormack’s “pal”.

I have known the chairman for decades and I can guarantee them there is no chance he would appoint anyone under those circumstances. Dave is a highly successful businessman, someone who has over the years been prepared to be ruthless when he has needed to be, and this role means way too much to him to allow personal feelings get in the way.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Despite what some have suggested, a robust process was undertaken, and in-depth interviews carried out with the half dozen candidates who made the shortlist. Stephen Glass was appointed because Cormack – and the other directors – genuinely believed he was the man who ticked more boxes than the others.

Stephen did not get the job because he is Dave’s man, and he certainly won’t be a “puppet” as I have also seen suggested. Anyone who watched the manager’s first interview with Red TV will have seen and heard a committed, driven individual with firm views on coaching and how the game should be played.

This is a massive call by the chairman, but it is also a huge decision Stephen has taken to give up a lifestyle and career in Atlanta to return to the north east. His early comments suggest quite clearly that it is a challenge he genuinely feels he can rise to.

He certainly wasted no time in bringing Scott Brown to Pittodrie, and that could turn out to be one of the best moves the club has made in years.

There is no downside to getting Scott on board.

© PA

His glorious trophy-laden Celtic career should have no bearing on him joining Aberdeen other than to act as a clear indicator as to what he offers to the Dons. Those moaning all over social media will soon change their tune when they see the impact the former Scotland captain has on the team.

A new era is about to unfold for Aberdeen and, while there is obviously an element of risk attached to it, I am excited about what might happen in the next few seasons.

Dramatic night for Scots

Scotland’s qualification campaign for Qatar 2022 got off to a dramatic start on Thursday night, the players showing great character and resilience to twice come from behind to snatch what might, in the final analysis, prove to be a valuable point.

Steve Clarke pulled out a few surprises with his selection. I cannot imagine anyone was expecting a back line which included both Jack Hendry and Grant Hanley, but after a nervous start, they did fine and, barring injuries, I would expect the unit to remain intact for Tel Aviv tomorrow night.

I had anticipated Ché Adams starting, but he caught the eye in his appearance from the bench, and the manager will give serious consideration to including him ahead of Lyndon Dykes.

One man who will definitely kick-off against Israel is John McGinn. He has had a quieter season for Aston Villa, operating in a slightly deeper role, and hadn’t scored for Scotland in eighteen months, but his class was evident in that stunning equaliser, and we may well need more magical moments like that if the World Cup dream is to be kept alive throughout the year.