WATCH: Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn nets Van Basten-esque volley in Northern Ireland loss to the United States

Aberdeen’s Niall McGinn scored a Marco van Basten-esque volley for Northern Ireland in their 2-1 defeat to the United States.
The veteran Dons winger, 33, who has more than 60 Northern Ireland caps, netted what proved to be a consolation goal in the 88th minute of Ian Baraclough’s side’s friendly loss.
Take a look at the stunning strike, which is very similar to Dutch legend Van Basten’s iconic finish, below:
What a belter! 😍
Northern Ireland's Niall McGinn scored this super strike against USA in their friendly clash today. pic.twitter.com/lfh1jg7hPD
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 28, 2021
