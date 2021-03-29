Shay Logan completes loan move to Hearts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan has completed a loan move to Hearts.

It was revealed earlier a move to the Tynecastle outfit was in the works and it now appears the 33-year-old, who joined Aberdeen in 2014 – initially on loan, winning the League Cup in the second half of the 2013/14 season before joining permanently in the summer – has played his last game for the Dons.

Logan is out of contract at Pittodrie in the summer and has made just three starts this season. Long-time manager Derek McInnes departed Pittodrie a few weeks ago and new boss Stephen Glass is set to take charge for the post-split fixtures, before he is joined by player-coach Scott Brown, the Celtic captain, in the close season.

🔴 We can confirm that Shay Logan has joined Scottish Championship side @JamTarts on loan until the end of the season. Everyone at Aberdeen wishes @Shay2920 well during his short spell at Tynecastle. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 29, 2021

Logan has made 294 Dons appearances and was named in the PFA’s team of the season for three consecutive years.

Incoming boss Glass, who sanctioned Logan’s departure to the Championship leaders, said: “Shay has been an integral part of the club for a number of years, but his game time has been limited this season.

“Having had further discussions with (caretaker manager) Paul (Sheerin), and with Shay being out of contract at the end of this season, we believe this loan spell at Hearts will offer him the opportunity to get some much-needed minutes on the pitch, something Shay was really keen to do.”

Logan told Hearts’ website: “It was something that was brought to me quite quickly and I was more than happy to come. I can get game time and give Hearts a solid right back.

“For me, I just want to get back playing again. It’s been a frustrating year and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I want to help the club get the league wrapped up and show people what I can do. When I play for a football team, be it Aberdeen, Manchester City, Brentford or Hearts, fans will know that I always give 110%.

“I’m fit and raring to go. It’s been a frustrating season so this is a great opportunity for myself and I’m raring to go.”