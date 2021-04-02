Ryan Hedges and Michael Devlin not expected to return for Aberdeen this season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen coach Paul Sheerin insists it will be an unexpected bonus if Ryan Hedges and Mikey Devlin are fit enough to play any further part this season.

Hedges is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle while Devlin has been sidelined due to ankle injury. Former Dons boss Derek McInnes had hoped to see the duo back before the end of the campaign but Sheerin is not planning on it.

He said: “That will be a long shot with Ryan as he still has a bit to do. If he is to come back it will be a huge bonus for us but as it stands probably not.

It’s really similar with Mikey and anything we get before the end of the season will be a bonus. He’s back working on the grass and doing his bit in the gym but he’s at an early stage of his recovery just now.”

The short-term news is more encouraging, however, with Flo Kamberi and Fraser Hornby both in contention for tomorrow’s Scottish Cup third round tie at Dumbarton.

Jack MacKenzie will not feature as he is cup-tied following his appearance for Forfar earlier in the competition.

Sheerin said: “We have a full squad other than Jack. Flo has picked up a niggle with his hip but we are hoping he will be alright. We don’t see there being a big issue there.

“Hornby is fit and has trained now for a couple of weeks. He is fit and raring to go.”