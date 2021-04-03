Ross McCrorie excited at chance to learn from the best in new Aberdeen coach Scott Brown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie believes he will be learning from the best when Scott Brown arrives at Pittodrie.

The Celtic captain will end his 14-year association with the Hoops this summer when he joins new manager Stephen Glass’ backroom staff as a player-coach at the Dons.

Scotland under-21 captain McCrorie has hailed the 35-year-old’s signing and is excited at the prospect of playing alongside one of Scottish football’s most decorated players.

He said: “It will be brilliant because Scott Brown is a top player who has won a lot of trophies. It will be great for everyone, all the young boys especially, to learn off him.

“I cannot think of anyone better to come into the club to learn from. I have played against him down the years and he is someone I would definitely take into the trenches with me.

“He is a battler and is also very good technically as well. It is evident over the years to see the impact he has had at Celtic.

“It is a great signing for the club, not just on the playing side, but the coaching side as well. He will have a lot of experiences he can bring to the team, which will be good and we can all feed off that.”

Glass will be looking to Brown to help the young midfield trio at the club, McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Dean Campbell, mature as players and McCrorie is relishing the chance not only to learn but also to play alongside the Hoops skipper.

He said: “He is a top midfielder and we can obviously take bits and bobs from his game.

“He can come in and share his experiences with us. He will also show us things on the training side.

“I like playing against him as it is a real battle.

“It is evident what he has been like with his performances throughout the years. He is a legend basically at Celtic and it is a great signing at the club to bring him in.

“I am really looking forward to working with Scott but that is going to be next season.

“Right now we have a lot of games to play before we finish the season and I am also looking forward to when the new gaffer comes in as well.”

Brown and McCrorie will be on the same side next season, but there is still the possibility they could come face to face twice more in this campaign with Celtic still to head north to Pittodrie and both clubs about to embark on their respective Scottish Cup campaigns.

McCrorie, who is in the Dons squad for today’s third round tie at Dumbarton (12.15), said: “I have played against Scott Brown for the majority of my first-team career.

“He will be with us at the start of next season, but right now he is an opponent. That is the way it is and we take each game as it comes.

“Whenever that game comes around (him moving to Aberdeen) will not come into consideration.”