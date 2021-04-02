Former Rothes striker Jaime Wilson wants to emulate Brora cup exploits when Dumbarton host Aberdeen tomorrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

He’s seen his friend be part of a Scottish Cup shock – now Dumbarton striker Jaime Wilson is hoping for a piece of the action by taking the scalp of Aberdeen.

The Sons host the Dons at The Rock tomorrow in a televised third round clash.

Although the full-time Reds will start as heavy favourites against the side sitting eighth in League One, Wilson is taking inspiration from Brora Rangers.

In last week’s second round, the Cattachs stunned Championship leaders Hearts.

Former Rothes frontman Wilson, who scored twice in Dumbarton’s 4-0 second round victory against Huntly, is friends with Brora attacker Andrew Macrae and would love to experience something similar.

He said: “I’m good mates with Andrew and I was on the phone to him after the Hearts game so they were all delighted.

© SNS Group

“We’d all love to be part of something like that, it’s the magic of the cup really results like Brora’s.

“You never know what can happen and hopefully Aberdeen have an off day against us.

“The pressure will be off us – it’s a bonus game for us really – so there won’t be pressure on us and hopefully that can help.

“You never know what can happen in the Scottish Cup. Everyone saw what happened with Brora in the last round against Hearts.

“So hopefully we can play well and maybe try to create a little shock on the day.”

Wilson joined Dumbarton last summer after returning to Scotland.

He left for Australia in February 2019 to play for Melbourne side Northcote City in the third tier of Australian football.

Prior to tha,t the former Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin player enjoyed a fruitful spell in the Highland League with Rothes.

The 23-year-old, who has netted four goals in 13 appearances this term, added: “It’s been good being back in Scotland, the couple of months we were stopped was quite tough, but overall it’s been good to be playing.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in League One. It’s a good level and every game is a very hard game.

“It was always going to be a test of my own game really, but it’s been good so far.

“I think it has brought me on a bit and when you’re playing at a better standard with better players it will bring you on as a player.”

When he came back to Scotland, Wilson attracted interest in the north from Rothes and other sides in both the Highland League and SPFL.

However, he is pleased he opted to join Dumbarton and has settled well in the central belt.

Wilson, who played for the Sons in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Peterhead, said: “I’m living just outside Paisley now and I’m working as well.

“I was working last Saturday on nightshift after the Peterhead game.

“I work for our club sponsors C&G, they’re a railway company. It’s been really good that the club and C&G were able to help me out when it came to finding my job and I’ve enjoyed it.

“I’m settled down here now and after being away I probably didn’t want to go back to living in Inverness really, so it’s good how things have worked out.”