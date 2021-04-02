Aberdeen veteran Andy Considine reveals how famous Yes Sir, I Can Boogie stag do music video came about

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has revealed the full story behind his famous stag-do singalong to Yes Sir, I Can Boogie – which has become Scotland’s unlikely Euros anthem.

Speaking to Open Goal, veteran Dons defender Considine, who made his first three Dark Blues appearances last year and was in the squad when Steve Clarke’s men secured qualification for this summer’s European Championships, explained Bacarra’s disco anthem was initially a feature of a night out to celebrate the birth of his first son.

Famously, Considine would go on to record a hilarious music video for the track while on his stag do, with the Scots players singing the song in the dressing room after they beat Serbia on penalties to reach the Euros in November.

Explaining his relationship with the tune, Considine said: “I was on my eldest son’s headwetting in Aberdeen. My two cousins, Victor and Liam, just started singing this song – the boogie song.

“I’d heard it before, but they kept singing it throughout the night and then we were in this karaoke bar later in the night singing it and it just followed on from there.

“We got to my stag do. On the Friday, on the plane, I was in a child’s babysuit type of thing, as you on a stag do – you get dressed up.

“I was down in London and, on the Saturday, I got given this woman’s outfit – short skirt, this that and the next thing.

“We were up early doors, probably half past 10 and we were sitting drinking small stubby bottles of wine and playing fives.

“By half past 11 or 12 o’clock, we’re blootered and jump in the taxis to go to Shoreditch.

“That was when my best man was like ‘we’re going to make a video today – a music video’.

“We grabbed a quick bite to eat, went to the shop and got a couple of cases of beer, then went to this huge studio with a full makeup bit in the back. I got fully dolled up, my dad was dolled up and my uncles were dolled up, then she was like ‘we’re going to sing this whole song, this boogie song. Do you know the words?’

“And I was like ‘to be honest with you I don’t, I only know the chorus’.

“So we literally done the whole music video and as the hours went by it got more and more ridiculous, people’s clothes were coming off. Honest truth, it probably took five hours.

“When I watch it back now, it’s more the scenes where I’m lying on the sofa with my mates on top of me (that I laugh at)”

The 33-year-old went of to say the video “didn’t go down well” when it was played at his wedding and that one of his friends has “still got the outfit”.

Considine also recalled how Bacarra got in touch the day after the Serbia game to thank him for bringing attention back to the decades-old number.

Later in the interview, Considine also goes back over the emotions of his belated Scotland call-up – including finding out he was in the squad from Dons doctor Adam Stokes – and his debut against Slovakia.