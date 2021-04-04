Ex-Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he might find some job opportunities ‘hard to resist’ despite desire for ‘time out’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Former Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says he’s happy to have some “good time out” of the game – but might find some opportunities “hard to resist”.

McInnes, who left Pittodrie after close to eight years at the helm last month, was speaking as part of Premier Sports’ coverage of Rangers v Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup this evening. It is the first time 49-year-old has spoken publicly about his plans.

He said: “In between Bristol (City) and Aberdeen I only had five weeks, so it would be nice to get some good time out, reflect and prepare for your next job. That’s what you do when you’re out of work as a manager and it’s important you use that time wisely.

“At the same time, if an opportunity comes up that’s hard to resist it – it’s in us to work and hopefully get back into it and get that bit between the teeth again, and come back better than ever.”

McInnes departed the Dons after a downturn in form this season provoked increasing discontent among the Red Army and saw chairman Dave Cormack decide to make a change.

The boss, who led Aberdeen to the League Cup in 2014, said: “Obviously it was a sad time and I had a heavy heart leaving the club.

“For me it was the right time.

“I was hoping to get to the end of the season and do it that way, but I’ve got to respect the club to themselves prepared for next season.

“It’s a different era now at the club. It’s a different board, management team now.

“But I’ve got a lot of fondness. I had a fantastic time at Aberdeen, (there’s) a lot of good people up there and I worked with a lot of very good players and staff.

“It’s onwards for them and onwards for me – I’ve now got to look at the next challenge, get a wee break, spend some family time and hopefully get the golf down a wee bit.

“I’m enjoying going out and watching games, but I’ve got to move on from Aberdeen now and they’ve got to move on from me.”