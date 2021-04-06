Callum Hendry backs new assistant boss Allan Russell to strike it right at Aberdeen, revealing he is long-time fan of coach’s work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dream is about to become reality for Aberdeen striker Callum Hendry as he looks forward to working with new Dons coach Allan Russell.

The England national team striker coach will split his role with Gareth Southgate’s team and his new position as coach after being appointed to Stephen Glass’ backroom staff last week.

Russell will start work at Pittodrie next week alongside Glass once the new Dons boss has completed his quarantine protocol.

Hendry is excited at getting the chance to learn from Russell, who has impressed following his work for the FA in England.

The on-loan St Johnstone striker said: “I’m really looking forward to the striker coach coming in. I actually used to watch his videos when I was 13 and 14 at the academy at Blackburn.

“We all stayed in digs in Blackburn and we all watched them when we were younger.

“To be honest, it’s mad for me to be thinking that I was doing that and watching those videos with the boys and now I am going to train under him.

“It’s a massive confidence booster to have someone like that coming in. He did private sessions with some of the strikers in the English Premier League and then went into work with England.

“If anyone is going to teach you how to score goals, it’s someone like him. Hopefully, I get a chance to have some sessions with him.”

Hendry fully supports the idea of positional coaching expertise and believes Russell can only be a positive influence on the Dons forward line as they bid to improve their scoring rate.

Aberdeen have scored twice in the last 11 matches, with Hendry having the honour of getting both, and the striker would welcome any influence which can help him improve.

He said: “As a striker, finishing drills are easy to do. You do that all of the time from the days when you are in the academy.

“But I think he will help with things like positioning and help our awareness around the box and stuff like that which is important so you are getting into the right positions at least.

“It can make a massive difference. It’s the little things that can make that massive difference and change a whole game.

“I’m looking forward to it.

“You would far rather get coached by a striker coach as a striker than a defensive coach, obviously. It’ll be good.

“It’s a bold statement from the club, but it’s not a small club. It’s a huge, huge club, so it’s important to make a statement.

“All the boys are looking forward to working with all of the new staff.”