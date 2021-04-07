Paul Sheerin grateful for free rein from new Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stephen Glass has arrived in Scotland but the new Aberdeen manager is content to let interim boss Paul Sheerin continue to have free rein on first team affairs until he takes over next week.

Glass arrived from Atlanta on Friday but must complete a 10-day isolation period before he can take charge at Pittodrie.

That means Sheerin and coaches Barry Robson and Neil Simpson remain in charge of the first team for this weekend’s game at St Johnstone and the caretaker boss says he and his colleagues are doing so with the new manager’s blessing.

He said: “Stephen left it to us. He was aware from being interim manager at Atlanta that interference could be problematic so he has allowed us a full run of things up to now.

“He has done that up to now. We’ve had conversations about different things

“They are a brilliant group of players who have struggled in the final third in the last few weeks, but I’m sure Stephen will be happy with what he is inheriting.”

Sheerin recorded his first win on Saturday thanks to Callum Hendry’s strike which gave the Dons a 1-0 win at Dumbarton.

The result means Aberdeen will be at home for the fourth round tie against Livingston next weekend and the quarter-final if they progress.

Sheerin said: “Saturday was about getting in the next round. We played Dumbarton last year at Pittodrie and it was a tough 1-0 win then too, so we knew what to expect.

“Relief is the overriding factor when you go through a cup tie, but when the dust settles and we look back at the game there is a realisation we dominated the game.

“We had 83% possession and 26 shots, which suggests our dominance within the game, albeit we only got one goal. But in cup football one goal is enough to get you into the next round. The position we’ve been in in recent weeks, it was important we got that.

“Dumbarton defended resolutely and carried a threat with the long ball which made the game more precarious than we would have liked it to have been, but we are in the next round and that was the main aim.

“A kind draw tends to be a home draw. As a club we strive to get to the latter stages and hopefully we can do that.”

Calvin Ramsay impressed on his first start for the club before limping off with cramp and his contribution did not go unnoticed.

Sheerin said: “Calvin did well. He was good in a game which suited him as he loves to get on the ball and get forward. Like Jack MacKenzie a few weeks ago against Dundee United, he can be pleased.

“He is a confident lad, he loves getting on the ball and getting crosses in the box. We would have liked him a wee bit higher early on, but it was a decent debut for him.”