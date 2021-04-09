Sheerin will have role to play in new Aberdeen coaching team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paul Sheerin has been assured he has a future in Stephen Glass’ new-look coaching staff at Aberdeen.

Glass and new coach Allan Russell will officially start work at the Dons on Tuesday with Celtic captain Scott Brown due to join them in the summer.

The incoming trio replace former Dons boss Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty but Sheerin, who was brought to Pittodrie by McInnes, will be staying on at the club.

Sheerin said: “We’ve had slight discussions. We need to wait until he comes in the building. He’s brought Allan in and Scott Brown will come in next season as a player-coach, but I’ve had assurances from the club that there will be a role for me.

“How that role develops, I’ll just have to wait and see but as it stands, I’ve had assurances that there will be more a role for me. I might be cleaning the cupboards within a couple of weeks, who knows.

“Of course it’s reassuring I’ve been told I have a role next season. It’s pleasing. From the minute this has happened, the club has let us know as a staff that they’ve built a structure within the club that looks after the so-called lower echelons if the hierarchy move on like Derek and Tony did so that there is not wholesale changes, that a new staff comes in and brings five or six.

“I’m not daft to not know that things can change when new people come into a club and there’s different ways of training and opinions.

“But as it stands, they’ve given me assurances and I’ll just keep doing all I can to do the best for Aberdeen Football Club.”

When asked if Sheerin would continue to offer support to Glass and Russell at first-team level he said: “Potentially. But it depends on how that development squad looks in regards to next season.

“It’s a job I’ve done since I came in, in terms of developing players. I think I’ve done that relatively well. If it means going back to that, so be it.

“If it means getting more responsibility with the first team, I’m more than happy to do that as well.”

While Sheerin’s role has not been defined fellow interim coach Barry Robson will continue to work with the under-18 team at the club.

Sheerin said: “Barry is going to the under-18s so he’s more in the know with that. We’re not exactly sure how the games programme will work with the development squad next season.

“With the issues we’ve had with Covid this season, we’ve not really looked too far into that yet. Time will tell really.”