Jack MacKenzie ready to prove himself to new Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jack MacKenzie has set his sights on showing new manager Stephen Glass he can be a first team regular at Pittodrie.

The 20 year-old left back has started the last two league matches for the Dons under interim manager Paul Sheerin, but with Glass officially taking charge today the defender knows he must build on his encouraging debut at Dundee United last month if he is to stay in the team.

He said: “It has been a great few weeks for me. I made my debut and got a new contract.

“It has been really good and positive and I am delighted to be playing football for Aberdeen. I just hope it will continue.

“Paul Sheerin took a chance on me and I really appreciate it. He has been great for me, along with Barry Robson since they have taken over.

“I appreciate them having the faith in me because I have worked with them for quite a few years with the development squad.

“I want to make sure I keep myself in the team with positive performances and hopefully positive results for the team. That is the most important. With a new manager coming in hopefully I can impress him and keep myself in the team.”

MacKenzie would have worked with Glass already had the global Covid-19 pandemic not curtailed his planned loan move to Atlanta United.

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

That wait will end today, but Glass has already been in touch with the full-back to discuss his plans for the club prior to starting work.

MacKenzie said: “I was meant to go out to his team, Atlanta United 2, last year, but Covid put an end to that.

“I was a bit gutted about that, but I am really excited that I am getting to work with him now.

“I heard good things when I was meant to go over and I am hearing even better things now.

“I was meant to go out last March and that was initially to July and then it was to be extended for the season.

“My loan was delayed because I was needed for first-team cover and then it was cancelled because of Covid.

“I never actually got to speak to Stephen then, but I have spoken to him now. He was really positive and it is exciting to get started.

“The club wants to play young players, but that is up to us to do well and take our opportunities when they come along.

“Dean Campbell is in the team and playing well and there are younger players like Calvin Ramsay and Ethan Ross coming through as well.

“It gives you hope and you see the success they have had.”