This weekend’s Scottish Cup schedule has been changed dramatically to avoid clashes with Prince Philip’s funeral

The SFA have torn up this weekend’s Scottish Cup schedule due to Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, with both Aberdeen and Inverness’ ties moved forward a day.

There’s been a dramatic change to the fixture schedule in an effort to avoid clashes with the service for the Duke of Edinburgh, which will take place at 3pm.

Caley Jags were initially scheduled to play their fourth round clash against St Mirren in Paisley at 3pm on Saturday. However, the game will now take place at 6pm on Friday.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, will still see their tie at home to Livingston televised by Premier Sports, but the fixture – originally scheduled for Sunday – has been moved to 5.30pn on Saturday evening.

Premier Sports’ 3pm Sunday slot is now occupied by the Glasgow derby between Rangers and Celtic, with a whole host of other changes to the days or times of matches:

Scottish Cup Fourth Round Fixtures

Friday, 16 April

St. Mirren v Inverness Caledonian Thistle; kick-off 6pm

Motherwell v Greenock Morton; kick-off 7pm

Forfar Athletic v Dundee United; kick-off 7.45pm (live on BBC Scotland)

Saturday, 17 April

Kilmarnock v Montrose; kick-off 11.45am

St. Johnstone v Clyde; kick-off 5.30pm

Aberdeen v Livingston; kick-off 5.30pm (live on Premier Sports)

Sunday, 18 April



Stranraer v Hibernian; kick-off 12.15pm (live on BBC One)

Rangers v Celtic; kick-off 3pm (live on Premier Sports)

Earlier, the SPFL announced all clashes in the lower leagues scheduled for Saturday will now kick-off at noon.

North sides Peterhead, Cove Rangers (both League 1) and Elgin City (League 2) are affected by the decision.

The lower league games now kicking off at noon of Saturday are:

Scottish Championship (ko 12 noon)

Alloa Athletic v Raith Rovers

Arbroath v Ayr United

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Scottish League 1 (ko 12 noon)

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

East Fife v Peterhead

Scottish League 2 (ko 12 noon)

Annan Athletic v Brechin City

Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Edinburgh City v Queen’s Park

Elgin City v Albion Rovers