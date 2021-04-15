Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Aberdeen goalkeeper Bobby Clark hopes the Dons are catching Livingston at the right time this weekend.

The Lions travel to Pittodrie on Saturday evening in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup for Stephen Glass’ first game in charge of the Dons.

Livi recorded their first win at Pittodrie since 2004 with a 2-0 success on February 2.

The result extended the Almondvale side’s unbeaten run to 14 games, but their form has nosedived since that victory with only two wins in their next 10 matches.

They head to Pittodrie on the back of a 6-0 thrashing at Celtic Park and Clark hopes the Dons can pile more misery on David Martindale’s men by ending their Scottish Cup hopes this weekend.

He said: “It is not an easy tie. We caught Livingston a couple of times when they were at the peak of their confidence.

“They went on a great run after David Martindale came in. He was a breath of fresh air.

“But they are coming up against Livingston at a different time this weekend because they have just lost 6-0 against Celtic. It could have been more.

“I watched the highlights and their goalkeeper Robby McCrorie made several great saves.

“They didn’t look good and I don’t know whether that is a good thing or a bad thing for Aberdeen. We will find out on Saturday afternoon.”

© SNS Group

Clark, who made 591 appearances for the Dons between 1965 and 1980, believes new boss Glass has a chance to make an immediate impact as the Dons chase third spot in the Premiership and bid for Scottish Cup glory.

He said: “With a bit of work, hopefully he can cement third place which would be fantastic.

“In the Scottish Cup, he has two home games if we can win the first game.

“If we can beat Livingston then it is Dundee United or Forfar at home.

“You have to take one game at a time and try not to look beyond the challenge of Livingston this weekend.”

Clark also hopes the arrival of England strikers’ coach Allan Russell as Glass’ assistant can help spur Aberdeen’s shot-shy attackers into action.

© PA

He added: “Stephen met Allan Russell at the North Carolina RailHawks. He has done well or he wouldn’t be working with the England squad.

“I don’t think he can solve Aberdeen’s problem with goals after only one week. It will be about taking steps in the right direction.

“It is something new as we haven’t really had a striker coach at the club. Hopefully it pays dividends.

“Good strikers should always be working on their finishing. Joe Harper was always working. He loved scoring goals.

“He was never as keen when it came to running up and down hills in pre-season but when it came to finishing practice Joe loved it and would do it all day.

“He would love having penalty shootout competitions at the end of training.”