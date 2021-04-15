New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass puts Dons through their paces at Cormack Park – In pictures

New manager Stephen Glass began working with the Aberdeen squad earlier this week.
Glass, 44, has taken over the Dons hotseat and is preparing his players for the Scottish Cup fourth round tie with Livingston this weekend.
This morning, photographers were allowed into one of Glass and assistant boss Allan Russell’s Cormack Park training sessions for the first time.
The pictures below show the two coaches, as well as Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson, hard at work with the Reds ahead of their Pittodrie debut at 5.30pm on Saturday.
