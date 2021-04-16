Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen head of youth development Neil Simpson will remain involved in the first-team setup, according to new boss Stephen Glass.

Simpson has been part of the interim coaching team, alongside Paul Sheerin and Barry Robson, who stepped into the breach following Derek McInnes’ departure.

Glass, who was unveiled yesterday, pointed to the heritage of the club which Simpson represents and how he hopes to tap into that.

“The importance of Simmy should not be underestimated, especially when the strategy is to try and put young players in the group,” Glass said.

“I know myself when I played here the youth team manager was always around; I know Simmy is not youth team manager now, but the link to the youth academy was around.

© SNS Group

“I know that helped so I think it important that Simmy’s value is respected and he is highly visible. He has seen a lot more than I will ever see probably, under that man up there. Knowing his expertise, I would be a maniac not to try and keep that around.”

Glass hopes to speak to Dons managerial great Sir Alex Ferguson now he is in situ as Aberdeen boss, however, he has already spoken to another former occupier of the Pittodrie dugout.

Alex Smith told the Press and Journal last month of his backing for Glass for the role and the 44-year-old Dundonian reached out to him before his interview.

“I spoke to Alex Smith, an incredible manager and an incredible man,” he said. “He was a great manager at the club and so I am aware of the history of the club and I am aware what Sir Alex Ferguson means, but guys like Alex Smith, I almost call him Sir Alex as well because he is so well respected.

© SYSTEM

“I was able to contact him before I was interviewed. I had a couple of days’ notice. One of you must have spoken to him, there was something in a newspaper, so I tried to find his number to thank him.

“I spoke to him before interviewing to get some nuggets. I know it is important to tap into the history of the club and one of the parts of the history of the club is working for us, and he is a huge part of what we are trying to do.

“I have not yet (spoken to Ferguson). I hope to because, well, you look at the pictures. To have a conversation with him would be great. It is something I will try to do.”