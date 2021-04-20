Aberdeen can take heart from Scottish Cup progress ahead of Celtic visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen’s progress in the Scottish Cup can give them a much-needed boost heading into tomorrow night’s game against Celtic.

That is the view of manager Stephen Glass, who saw his side’s resilience shine through at the weekend to defeat Livingston on penalties.

The Dons will face Dundee United in the last eight of the competition next weekend but first up must deal with Celtic, themselves searching for a new manager.

It will be Glass’ first league game in charge of Aberdeen, having taken his first training session a week ago, with Pittodrie again the venue for the new manager.

Glass said: “It was almost vital the club were in that round of the cup. You come in and there is a bit of a feel good vibe around the place.

“We have harnessed that energy a bit and the players have really shown what it means to them.

“If that is not a group of players that has not bought into everything that is going on and playing for the club, then we would have been out of the cup. But they showed energy, trust and belief in the structure.

“I am just so happy for them that they got their rewards.”

The Dons have four games left in the Premiership but have hopes of a run deep into the Scottish Cup, with the winners of next weekend’s tie earning a trip to Hampden.

Glass and his assistant Allan Russell will potentially come up against a future colleague tomorrow night, with Scott Brown available for the Hoops if called upon.

Saturday’s result gives them a timely lift if they are to end their recent run against the Celtic, with no league win against the Glasgow side in their last 13 meetings.

Glass added: “I don’t know if l learnt about their mentality, I think it reinforced that fact. I have seen this group of players play a lot and I know how resilient they are.

“You don’t keep as many clean sheets as they have done without being resilient, without being tough and having a mental toughness and having a team spirit.

“It says a lot for the previous management and also the group of players and staff in there that myself and Allan have come in and joined.”