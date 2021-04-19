Tuesday, April 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Dundee United Scottish Cup quarter-final clash confirmed for Sunday and will be shown live on TV

by Ryan Cryle
April 19, 2021, 9:16 am

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Dundee United has been confirmed for 2.30pm on Sunday and will be shown live on the BBC.

The Dons defeated Livingston on penalties in the Granite City on Saturday evening to set-up the last-eight clash.

All four of this weekend’s quarter-finals will be televised, with Hibs v Motherwell (Saturday, 5pm, Premier Sports), Kilmarnock v St Mirren (Monday, 7.45pm, BBC) and Rangers v St Johnstone (Sunday, 6.30pm, Premier Sports) the other three ties.